My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 7,154 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 3,041,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,035. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

