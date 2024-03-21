My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $93.13. 1,601,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.