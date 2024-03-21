My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $524.62. 4,269,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.29. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

