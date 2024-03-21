My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cintas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $642.16. The company had a trading volume of 301,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,413. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $428.68 and a 12 month high of $644.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $615.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

