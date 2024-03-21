My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,564,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $415.71. 894,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $297.75 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

