My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock remained flat at $28.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 203,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,694. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

