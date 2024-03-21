My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 78,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NEE traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,089,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

