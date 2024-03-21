My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 1,912,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

