My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. 1,803,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,479. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

