My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.27.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $35.52 on Thursday, hitting $344.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,571,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,094. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

