My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.84. 1,041,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $334.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.26 and its 200-day moving average is $271.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.