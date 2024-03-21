My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

