Nano Market Cap Reaches $203.76 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $203.76 million and $4.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,896.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00627035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00130250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00212461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00121352 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

