National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
TSE:NA opened at C$112.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.63. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.849866 EPS for the current year.
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
