National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$112.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.63. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.849866 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NA

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.