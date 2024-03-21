Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4144842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

