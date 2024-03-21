NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Up 7.7%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 84,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 47,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
NeoVolta Stock Up 2.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -1.24.
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 61.89%.
NeoVolta Company Profile
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
