NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Up 7.7%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 84,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 47,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -1.24.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 61.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoVolta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NeoVolta by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $499,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoVolta by 741.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NeoVolta by 35.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

