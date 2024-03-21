Netrum (NTR) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $24.15 or 0.00035417 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and $250.90 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.1507915 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

