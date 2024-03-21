Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,591 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,149,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627,491. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

