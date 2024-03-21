OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Sells $319,117.78 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 282,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 372,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 306,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,691,000 after purchasing an additional 279,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

