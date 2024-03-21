Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 6,929,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,915% from the average daily volume of 229,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.58.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.