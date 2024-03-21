Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $145.17 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006160 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00025500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,736.71 or 0.99709427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010618 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00160771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13767318 USD and is up 14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,733,688.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.