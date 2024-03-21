Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

