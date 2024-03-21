Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ECOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

