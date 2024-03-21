Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CAFG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
