Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 1,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
