Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 1,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

