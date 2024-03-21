Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $275,680.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $275,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,313.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.7 %

PRDO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 599,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

