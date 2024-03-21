Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Shares Down 5.7%

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $575.00 and last traded at $575.00. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.00.
Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.65.
Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile
Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.
