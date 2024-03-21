Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,078,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,231 shares.The stock last traded at $55.13 and had previously closed at $59.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

