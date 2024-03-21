Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 474,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,132,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

The company has a market cap of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 502,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after buying an additional 245,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.