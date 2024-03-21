POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 18.9%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.76. 98,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 67,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

POET Technologies Trading Up 28.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

