ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.37. 8,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 15,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

