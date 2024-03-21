Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Price Up 2%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. 5,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 28,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

