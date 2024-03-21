QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $150,856.02

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $5.19 million and $150,856.02 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.06338601 USD and is up 8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $152,788.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

