QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $138,310.81 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. QUASA has a market cap of $138,310.81 and approximately $1,262.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117507 USD and is up 6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,245.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

