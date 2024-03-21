QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Timothy Saxe Sells 10,000 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,929.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuickLogic Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 463,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUIK. TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

