Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 70,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 86,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

