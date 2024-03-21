Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $69,840.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,994,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,490,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 174,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,455. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.61. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

