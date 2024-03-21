RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $271.37

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $271.37 and last traded at $269.04, with a volume of 105785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROLL
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.