RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $271.37

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $271.37 and last traded at $269.04, with a volume of 105785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROLL

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.