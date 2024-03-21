Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,252,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,257,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 8,035,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 527,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
