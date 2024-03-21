Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,252,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,257,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 8,035,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 527,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

