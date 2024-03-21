Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.7 %

DUOL stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.62. The company had a trading volume of 972,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.02 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.82 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,955. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile



Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.



