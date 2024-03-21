Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,244 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,534,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

