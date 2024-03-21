Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

UCON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 740,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

