Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 89,538 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 428,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,571. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

