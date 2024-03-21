Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 619,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,153. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

