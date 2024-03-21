Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $14.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.38 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.76 and its 200 day moving average is $300.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

