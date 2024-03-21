Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EZU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,171 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

