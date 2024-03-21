Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NBIX traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,803. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,055 shares of company stock worth $50,433,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

