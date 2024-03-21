Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 347,250 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 237,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,866,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 173,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 139,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.