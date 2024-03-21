Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $12.31 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,781,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,981,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,437 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

