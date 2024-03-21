Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 118,013 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 968,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

